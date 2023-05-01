WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing as First Republic Bank seized by regulators

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is set to hold a press briefing on Monday.
This event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.
The briefing comes as regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to end the turmoil that has raised questions about the health of the U.S. banking system.
