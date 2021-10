White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday afternoon.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as Democrats work to salvage a scaled-back version of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill after a long night of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.