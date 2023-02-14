WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing after report showing inflation easing

The White House will hold a news briefing Tuesday after the latest consumer prices report showed signs of slowing inflation.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing.

At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year.

Consumer prices rose 6.4 percent in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5 percent in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1 percent in June. Yet it remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent annual inflation target.

And on a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent from December to January, much higher than the 0.1 percent rise from November to December. More expensive gas, food and clothing drove up inflation in January.

The Fed has aggressively raised its benchmark interest rate in the past year to its highest level in 15 years in its drive to get rampaging inflation under control. The Fed’s goal is to slow borrowing and spending, cool the pace of hiring and relieve the pressure many businesses feel to raise wages to find or keep workers. Businesses typically pass their higher labor costs on to their customers in the form of higher prices, thereby helping fuel inflation.

So far, most of the slowdown in inflation reflects freer-flowing supply chains and earlier declines in gas prices. But the Fed’s rate hikes — eight since March of last year — have had no discernible effect on America’s job market, which remains exceptionally strong.

The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.4 percent, the lowest level in 53 years, and job openings remain high. The strength of the job market has, in turn, helped support consumer spending, which underpins the bulk of the U.S. economy.

Yet the flip side of healthier spending is that inflation may become harder to tame. Gas prices rose 2.4 percent in January, the government said, with prices averaging $3.50 a gallon nationwide by the end of last month. That is still much lower than the $5 a gallon peak reached in June. Prices at the pump have since dropped back to $3.41 as of Tuesday, according to AAA.

Tuesday’s inflation report showed that food prices jumped 0.5 percent from December to January, defying hopes for a smaller increase. Cereals and bread products became costlier. And egg prices jumped 8.5 percent just in January and have skyrocketed 70 percent in the past year. Those prices have been driven up by an avian flu epidemic that has devastated chicken flocks and more expensive feed.