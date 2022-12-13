WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing ahead of Biden signing same-sex marriage bill

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Tuesday ahead of President Biden’s signing of the same-sex marriage bill.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions.

WATCH: Lawmakers pass landmark legislation aimed at protecting same-sex marriages

Among the attendees will be the owner of Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado where five people were killed in a shooting last month, and two survivors of the attack. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.

Plaintiffs from lawsuits that originally helped secure the nationwide right to gay marriage are also expected to be there, according to the White House.

The new law is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide. The new law also protects interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia struck down laws in 16 states barring interracial marriage.