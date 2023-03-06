WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as Biden meets with first union to endorse him in 2020

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Monday as President Joe Biden makes a speech before at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The IAFF were the first union to endorse Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign, Bloomberg News reported. According to the union he is the first sitting president to address them.