WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as Biden promises relief from record heat

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday on the same day when President Joe Biden announced new steps to bring millions of Americans relief from historic summer heat and when former President Donald Trump faced new legal troubles.

Biden unveiled plans to ramp up federal resources to help people endure extreme heat and to boost climate resilience measures in parts of the Southwest.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys were told to expect a new indictment tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election defeat.

