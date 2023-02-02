WATCH: White House calls vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee a ‘political stunt’

The White House is calling Thursday’s House vote to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee “a political stunt,” after lawmakers voted along party lines 218-211 to bar her from the House panel.

Republicans cited her anti-Israel comments in a dramatic response after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks.

“What we believe is Congresswoman Omar is highly respected member of Congress. She has apologized for her comments she made in the past,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Republicans focused on six statements Omar made that “under the totality of the circumstances, disqualify her from serving on the Committee of Foreign Affairs,” according to the the incoming chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against the Somali-born Muslim woman in the new Congress although some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations.

Jean-Pierre also told reporters that President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week “continues to evolve.”

“You can expect the president to hit on many of the issues that you hear him speak about everyday, the significant economic progress we’re seeing under his leadership, his economic vision that’s building our economy from the bottom up and middle out, the historic pieces of legislation passed into law over the last two years,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also spelled out the administration’s stance that international sports organizations should hold Russia accountable for its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“In cases where sports organizations and event organizers, such as the International Olympic Committee, choose to permit athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in sporting events, it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Russian states,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The use of official state Russian Belarusian flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited as well,” she said.