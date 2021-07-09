WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gives briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is slated to offer updates and answer questions about the Biden administration’s latest policy priorities during a briefing Friday.

Watch the press briefing stream live at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing is scheduled to happen shortly before President Joe Biden signs an executive order that the White House says will boost competition in the domestic economy. According to a White House statement issued Friday, the order will “lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration also announced Friday that it would end detention for most pregnant and postpartum undocumented immigrants.

And late Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement saying that fully vaccinated people do not need boosters against the coronavirus at this time. The announcement came shortly after Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that has produced the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., said it would seek approval boosters for its vaccine as the delta variant dominates confirmed cases in the U.S.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as news develops.