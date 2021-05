White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to brief journalists on the latest developments in the Biden administration’s agenda Friday.

Watch the press briefing stream live in the video player above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes after the nation’s lackluster report that showed 266,000 jobs added in April amid his administration’s attempt to jumpstart the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated as news develops.