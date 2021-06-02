WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing on Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

The briefing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch in the video player above.

Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal. A White House official says Biden and the West Virginia senator will meet Wednesday afternoon. The administration says the deadline for a deal is June. 7. Biden and GOP senators appear to be pulling farther apart as they try to narrow their ideas.

The president is proposing $1.7 trillion on roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion. Biden has sized up that offer as unworkable.