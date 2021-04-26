WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Monday as President Joe Biden nears the end of his 100 days in office.

Watch in the video player above.

Biden is rounding out his first 100 days in office, and focusing on reining in the coronavirus seems to have paid off. Biden can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic.

And he has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy. But some issues have proved to be tougher for the Biden administration, particularly on immigration.

Biden is grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of a steep increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.