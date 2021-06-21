What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a press briefing on Monday.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the video player above.

This story is developing and will be updated.

