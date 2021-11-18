WATCH: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

Shortly after President Joe Biden the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it wasn’t an issue discussed in Monday night’s virtual summit between Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

“They didn’t talk about the Olympics during the meeting. It wasn’t a topic that was discussed during the meeting,” Psaki said.

Biden told reporters early Thursday that backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is “something we’re considering.”

The move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.

International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the games in Beijing over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.

Psaki said there was no timeline for a decision by the president on whether to go through with a possible boycott.

The press secretary also brushed off any suggestion that while it differs dramatically in tone, the substance of Biden’s foreign policy agenda is not very different from former President Donald Trump’s.

“I think the list of differences is probably a laundry list, and the list of similarities probably fits on the back of a tiny napkin,” Psaki said.