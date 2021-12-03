WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to update journalists about the Biden administration’s agenda during a news briefing Friday.

Watch the news briefing stream live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as the number of confirmed cases of the omicron variant rise in the U.S. after the first was confirmed this week in California. Since the World Health Organization called omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26, the Biden administration has urged people to get vaccinated.

Also on the White House’s agenda is the Build Back Better Act, designed to jumpstart the economy through guaranteed paid leave, measures targeting climate change, reducing prescription drug costs and more, which has met Republican opposition and resistance by some moderate Democrats. The House has already passed their version of the bill.