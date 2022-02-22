By —

News Desk

WATCH: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a news briefing on Tuesday following remarks by President Joe Biden promising stiff sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

U.S., Europe ramp up sanctions on Russia as Ukraine prepares for a broader incursion

World Feb 22