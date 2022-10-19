WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, before President Joe Biden is expected to announce the of release 15 million more barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

READ MORE: Biden to release 15 million barrels of oil, sending reserve to lowest level since 1984

The release is part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. Biden will also likely say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Meanwhile, many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen — nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Only about half of Americans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming midterm elections will be counted accurately, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, though that’s an improvement from about 4 in 10 saying that just before the 2020 presidential election. Just 9 percent of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well,” while 52 percent say it’s not working well.

In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well. This year, 68 percent of Republicans feel this way compared with 32 percent two years ago. The share of Democrats with a sour outlook on how democracy is functioning in the U.S. dropped from 63 percent to 40 percent.