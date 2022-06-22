WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, after President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to suspend federal gas and diesel taxes for three months.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The gas tax suspension is an election year move meant to ease financial pressures that was greeted with doubts by many lawmakers.

Biden will also call on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, the White House said.

At issue is the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6 percent at the pump when prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

It’s unclear, though, if Biden could push such a proposal through Congress, where many lawmakers, including some in his own party, have expressed reservations. And even many economists view the idea of a gas tax holiday with skepticism.

It was not immediately clear if the White House has the votes in Congress to suspend the federal tax.