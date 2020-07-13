WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will give a news briefing Monday, the first since President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The move came days before Roger was set to report to prison. Stone had been sentenced in February to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. He was set to report to prison by Tuesday.

Stone told The Associated Press that Trump had called him earlier Friday to inform him of the commutation. Stone was celebrating in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with conservative friends and said he had to change rooms because there were “too many people opening bottles of Champagne here.”

On Saturday, Trump told reporters, “Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Roger Stone was brought into this witch hunt, this whole political witch hunt and the Mueller scam.”

Democrats denounced Trump’s action. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday called it “an act of staggering corruption,” saying legislation is needed to prevent a president from pardoning or commuting the sentence of someone who acted to shield that president from prosecution.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff called it “offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice. Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez asked, “Is there any power Trump won’t abuse?”

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, also condemned the move. “Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” he tweeted Saturday.