Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing on Monday, as nationwide protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump will be traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back. White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters Saturday night that Trump that will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests. The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in Kenosha, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence. Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, has accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

