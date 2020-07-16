WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Explore the future of China’s relationship with the U.S.
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on July 16, 2020.
The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Jul 15
What administration criticism of Fauci says about Trump’s campaign
Watch
Jul 15
How planning and early action helped San Francisco’s Chinatown control coronavirus
Read
Jun 10
Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work
Watch
Jul 14
CDC’s politicization ‘extremely dangerous’ for Americans, says its former head
Read
Jul 16
Britain, the United States and Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
Nation
Jul 13
Health
Jul 16
By Jeff Amy, Ben Nadler, Associated Press
Nation
Jul 16
By PBS NewsHour
Politics
Jul 16
By Associated Press
By Courtney Vinopal
World
Jul 16
By Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Associated Press
Arts
Jul 16
By Meredith Lee
By Jill Lawless, Jo Kearney, Associated Press
Economy
Jul 16
By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press
By Joe McDonald, Associated Press
By Michael Balsamo, Jessica Gresko, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.