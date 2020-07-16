What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on July 16, 2020.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 15 What administration criticism of Fauci says about Trump’s campaign

  2. Watch Jul 15 How planning and early action helped San Francisco’s Chinatown control coronavirus

  3. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  4. Watch Jul 14 CDC’s politicization ‘extremely dangerous’ for Americans, says its former head

  5. Read Jul 16 Britain, the United States and Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

As coronavirus surges, Trump and White House attack Fauci

Nation Jul 13

The Latest