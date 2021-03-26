What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki holds briefing

Politics

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to answer reporter questions during a briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Watch the press briefing stream live in the video player above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing happens as the Biden administration gathers experts to talk about equity in the nation’s COVID-19 response and as continued attention is focused on the White House response to migrant children and families held at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This story will be updated as news develops.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: