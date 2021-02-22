WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

As economic impacts of the pandemic continue, the Biden administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for the forgivable loans. Biden’s team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

This story is developing and will be updated.