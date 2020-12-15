Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH: Yamiche Alcindor moderates panel on 2020 voting and goals for reform

Politics

Following the official certification of Joe Biden’s victory by the Electoral College, the Bipartisan Policy Center hosted a panel discussion with state officials examining this year’s voting experience and future goals for reform.

PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor moderated the event.

Watch the discussion in the video player above.

A number of secretaries of state who dealt with challenges to this year’s election results by the Trump administration participated in the panel, including Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger and Pennsylvania’s Kathy Boockvar. These state officials discussed what they experienced as well as how to avoid these issues in future elections.

Find the full event agenda here.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

  2. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

  3. Read Dec 14 Electoral College formally casts votes: live updates

  4. Read Dec 15 FDA approves first over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

  5. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds news briefing

The Latest