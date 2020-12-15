WATCH: Yamiche Alcindor moderates panel on 2020 voting and goals for reform

Following the official certification of Joe Biden’s victory by the Electoral College, the Bipartisan Policy Center hosted a panel discussion with state officials examining this year’s voting experience and future goals for reform.

PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor moderated the event.

A number of secretaries of state who dealt with challenges to this year’s election results by the Trump administration participated in the panel, including Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger and Pennsylvania’s Kathy Boockvar. These state officials discussed what they experienced as well as how to avoid these issues in future elections.

