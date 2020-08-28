WATCH LIVE: Your questions on the 2020 Republican National Convention, answered

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president Thursday, capping off an unprecedented four-night convention that was a mix of in-person and pre-recorded speeches.

What were the biggest moments from the RNC, how did the party and the candidates sell themselves to voters, and where do they go from here?

PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Amna Nawaz will take viewer questions at 10:30 a.m. ET

Watch the conversation in the live player above.