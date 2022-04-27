WATCH: Madeleine Albright’s daughters say she never forgot her roots as a refugee

Madeleine Albright’s daughters remembered their mother with laughs and tears Wednesday, part of the 1,400 mourners gathered to celebrate her life and accomplishments.

Watch Albright’s daughters’ full remarks in the player above.

Albright took a particular interest in refugees and young girls and did not forget her experience of being forced to flee her homeland as a child, her daughter Alice P. Albright said.

WATCH: Madeleine Albright was ‘a force for good in the world,’ Biden says in eulogy

“Mom took a particular interest whenever I let her know that I was visiting refugees or working to help girls get a better chance for an education. Often, her voice would grow a bit deeper, the conversation slower, and I could tell that she was reminded of being an 11-year-old immigrant girl who survived the Blitz, moved around repeatedly, left her homeland and arrived in the United States in 1948 with her sister, brother and parents, seeking refuge and wanting a better and safer future,” Alice said.

Alice said her mother described herself as “a grateful American” who took pride in representing her adopted country abroad.

“Even though she became one of the world’s top diplomats. Mom never forget where she came from, and how precarious circumstances were when she first arrived in the United States. This explains why Mom never took anything for granted and was always grateful for everything,” she said.

Albright, America’s first female secretary of state died of cancer last month at age 84, prompting an outpouring of condolences from around the world that also hailed her support for democracy and human rights. Besides the current and former presidents, the service was attended by at least three of her successors as secretary of state along with other current and former Cabinet members, foreign diplomats, lawmakers and an array of others who knew her.

Anne Albright said their mother took an active interest in their careers — in her case, this meant the law and her work as a public defender.

She recounted one night when she cancelled a dinner date with her mother because she was with a client in jail.

After Anne became a judge, Madeleine Albright drove to her courtroom to “watch me in action.”

“‘Effective courts’, she said, ‘were essential to a strong democracy.’ Mom’s example meant much to me and my sisters,” Anne said.

Albright was born in what was then Czechoslovakia, but her family fled twice, first from the Nazis and then from Soviet rule. They ended up in the United States, where she studied at Wellesley College and rose through the ranks of Democratic Party foreign policy circles to become ambassador to the United Nations. Bill Clinton selected her as secretary of state in 1996 for his second term.

Although never in line for the presidency because of her foreign birth, Albright was near universally admired for breaking a glass ceiling, even by her political detractors.

As a Czech refugee who saw the horrors of both Nazi Germany and the Iron Curtain, she was not a dove. She played a leading role in pressing for the Clinton administration to get involved militarily in the conflict in Kosovo. “My mindset is Munich,” she said frequently, referring to the German city where the Western allies abandoned her homeland to the Nazis.

As secretary of state, Albright played a key role in persuading Clinton to go to war against the Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovar Albanians in 1999. As U.N. ambassador, she advocated a tough U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the case of Milosevic’s treatment of Bosnia. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was eventually dubbed “Madeleine’s War.”