WATCH: McCarthy says GOP won’t participate in Jan. 6 committee if Dems won’t accept appointed members

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday his party won’t participate in the committee investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection if Democrats won’t accept the members he appointed.

WATCH: McCarthy’s comments in the player above.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans tapped by McCarthy to sit on the committee, a decision the Republican denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.”

Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are outspoken allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said. “The only way to reverse this is to seat these five.”

Reporting via The Associated Press’ Mary Clare Jalonick