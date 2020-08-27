WATCH: McConnell paints dystopian picture of Democrat-controlled U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell painted a dystopian picture of what America would look like with Democrats in charge as he looks to keep control of the Senate.

The Kentucky Republican said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that “today’s Democrat Party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America.” He said, “They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives.”

He added: “They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive. What sources of information are credible. And even how many hamburgers you can eat.”

The comment propagates a falsehood that Democratic proponents of the Green New Deal, which seeks to radically overhaul the U.S. economy to cut greenhouse gas emissions, would limit beef consumption.

None of the proponents of the Green New Deal have suggested outlawing beef consumption or seizing pickup trucks.