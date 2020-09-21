WATCH: McConnell says Senate to vote this year on court pick, Schumer objects

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “this year” to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, but he is not saying whether there will be a vote before or after Election Day.

McConnell says there is “overwhelming precedent” for the Senate to act quickly on a nomination. The average time to confirm a nominee in recent years is more than two months, but some nominees, including Ginsburg, were confirmed much faster than that.

“The Senate has more than sufficient time to process a nomination,” McConnell says. “History and precedent make that perfectly clear.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the GOP effort to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the year is a “craven” move that flips the Republicans’ own logic on its head.

Schumer spoke Monday just after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that the Senate would vote “this year” on Ginsburg’s replacement to the high court.

The New York Democrat noted that in 2016, Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee to the high court on the grounds that it was too close to Election Day.

But now, President Donald Trump and McConnell are thundering toward confirming Ginsburg’s replacement. McConnell says it’s because in 2016, there was a divided government. Now, Republicans control the presidency and the Senate.

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.