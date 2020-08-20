What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Replay

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

WATCH: Michael Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as an employee

Politics

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term.

Watch Bloomberg’s remarks in the player above.

At Thursday’s Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked: “Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what’s best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?”

He asked, “If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?”

Bloomberg’s addition to the convention lineup is another example of Biden trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters. Bloomberg has been a Republican, independent and a Democrat throughout his career.

He’s now telling voters that Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again” makes “a pretty good case for Joe Biden.”

