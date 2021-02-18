WATCH: Pelosi calls effects of storm in Texas ‘heartbreaking’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says a House panel will look into Texas’ response to the problems that have been caused by the extreme weather in Texas.

Pelosi said Thursday that issues with the Texas infrastructure were in many ways “predictable in a long range of weatherizing the infrastructure of the energy in the state.”

She also said an earlier alert could have been given to the state’s residents.

Power outages in Texas have dropped to below a half million, but the state is still facing major problems with drinking water systems.

The state’s power grid manager, the Electric Reliability of Council of Texas, says the remaining outages are largely weather-related and not ones that were forced to stabilize the state’s power grid.

Texas officials have ordered 7 million people to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

That’s one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state.