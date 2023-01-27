WATCH: Pelosi says she has ‘no intention’ of viewing husband’s attack

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters after a video was made public showing her husband, Paul Pelosi, fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year.

The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him with the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view of the camera and as the officers – one of them cursing – rush into the house and jump on DePape.

“I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break in,” Pelosi said, adding that she does not plan to watch the video at any time in the future.

Paul Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his pajama top and underwear. Officials later said he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

The release comes after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists.

A state court judge Wednesday ruled there was no reason to keep the video secret.

The evidence includes portions of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call on Oct. 28, as well as video images from Capitol police surveillance cameras, a body camera worn by one of the two police officers who arrived at the house and a nearly 18-minute audio recording from DePape’s interview with police.

The Capitol Police video shows DePape walk up to a glass-panel door, leave and then return wearing a large backpack and carrying two other bags. He set all the items down and pulled out a hammer, pausing to put on gloves, and used it to smash the door glass so he could step through an opening.

DePape has pleaded not guilty in ongoing state and federal cases. He is being held in jail without bail. He faces charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official.

The former speaker said her husband continues “to make progress” and she said she does not plan to comment further as the criminal case moves forward.

San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson, who represents DePape, called the video’s release a “terrible mistake” in a statement Friday.

Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.