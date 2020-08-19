WATCH: Pelosi says Trump disrespects facts, women

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 3 Replay

Sen. Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

By —

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing President Donald Trump of “disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular,” disrespect she says she’s “seen firsthand.”

Pelosi spoke Wednesday night during the Democratic National Convention with the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop. She said Trump’s disrespect is “written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct.”

She contrasted Joe Biden as having a “heart full of love for America” against Trump’s “heartless disregard for America’s goodness.”

Pelosi also listed a litany of bills House Democrats have passed, including LGBTQ protections, gun violence measures and a coronavirus relief bill and charged that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump are “standing in the way” of those reforms.

She closed by predicting this fall that Democrats will increase their majority in the House and win back control of the Senate.

By —

Associated Press

