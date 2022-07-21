WATCH: Pelosi wishes Biden well after testing positive for COVID

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wishes President Joe Biden well as he has tested positive for COVID-19, underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above.

Pelosi said she hoped that Biden’s positive test for the virus would cause more Americans to get vaccinated and boosted because “none of us is immune from it, including the president of the United States, and we really have to be careful.”

The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose fatigue and cough.

He has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

Speaker Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday she understood that Biden’s symptoms are “light, and hope they continue to be so — that was my experience, and I hope that’s the case for the president.”

Pelosi declined to discuss her potential travel to Taiwan but said it’s important to show U.S. support for Taiwan.

“I don’t ever discuss my travel plans. It’s a security issue… and so I won’t be discussing that now,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said she understood what Biden was saying was that “maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down or something like that by the Chinese.” But she added, “I haven’t heard it from the president.”

Biden Wednesday said that U.S. military officials believe it’s “not a good idea” to visit Taiwan at the moment.

Pelosi spoke about steps the U.S. could take in the region.

“It’s important for us to show support for Taiwan,” Pelosi said.

But she said when it comes to the question of independence for Taiwan, “that’s for Taiwan to decide.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks.

Pelosi was asked about a package of bills Democrats hope to approve before Congress begins its August recess.

Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law.

It’s Democrats’ latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further.

House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where the bill’s fate seems uphill.

The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters.

Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.