WATCH: Pence attacks Biden at Arizona Police Association event

Vice President Mike Pence went after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Arizona Tuesday, telling the crowd they “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Pence’s comments came during a “Cops for Trump” event in Tucson where he accepted the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association.

“After years of plummeting crime rates under President Trump. Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to violence on the streets of America’s cities,” Pence said.

President Donald Trump’s campaign team and the Republican National Committee have been asserting that Biden would “defund the police.”

That’s not Biden’s position. The former vice president has repeatedly made clear he would boost money for social services and condition federal dollars on police adhering to standards of decency.

“When Democrats call for defunding the police, remember what’s at stake. Law and order safety. And the peace of mind that our families and our children have every right to expect in the greatest nation on Earth,” said Pence.”

“I want you to hear this directly from me. On behalf of the President of the United States and our entire administration. We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have pointed to Trump’s repeated proposals in the administration’s budget to cut community policing and mediation programs at the Justice Department.

Congressional Republicans say the program can be effectively merged with other divisions, but Democrats have repeatedly blocked the effort. The program has been used to help provide federal oversight of local police departments.