WATCH: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds briefing after Russian attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby held a briefing after Russia attacked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from the assault and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility.

Russian forces are still pressing their campaign into the country despite global condemnation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general said Friday that the building hit by a Russian “projectile” at the plant was “not part of the reactor” but instead a training center. Nuclear officials from Sweden to China also said no radiation spikes had been reported.

Kirby said the episode “underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion.”

At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said the fire broke out as a result of Russian shelling of the plant and accused Moscow of committing “an act of nuclear terrorism.”