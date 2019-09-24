What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rep. John Lewis calls for start of Trump impeachment inquiry

Politics

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic civil rights icon, has endorsed impeachment proceedings in the House after withholding his opinion on the matter for several months.

Lewis said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday morning that “we cannot delay” and now is the time to act. His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Lewis is one of the most influential Democrats in his caucus and an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far discouraged impeachment. His comments come as several other Democrats endorsed proceedings Tuesday. Lewis said he’s been “patient while we have tried every other path” and “the future of our democracy is at stake.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 24 Trump orders transcript of Ukraine phone call to be released

  2. Read Sep 24 WATCH: Trump confirms he ordered aid to Ukraine to be frozen before phone call

  3. Read Sep 24 WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses the 2019 United Nations General Assembly

  4. Read Sep 05 Here’s who could lose food stamps under Trump’s proposed changes

  5. Read Sep 23 WATCH: ‘You have stolen my childhood,’ climate activist Greta Thunberg tells world leaders

The Latest