WATCH: RNC airs Trump hosting naturalization ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony at the White House in a video that aired Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf administered the oath to five people as Trump looked on.

Afterward, Trump welcomed the five into the “great American family” and congratulated them, saying, “Great going.”

He told them: “You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.”

He says there is “no higher honor and no greater privilege” than being a U.S. citizen.

The five new U.S. citizens hailed from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana.