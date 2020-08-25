What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning in 10 hours

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour in 17 hours

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush in 18 hours

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 19 hours

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 3 in 20 hours

Featured Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: RNC airs Trump hosting naturalization ceremony

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony at the White House in a video that aired Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Watch the event in the player above.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf administered the oath to five people as Trump looked on.

Afterward, Trump welcomed the five into the “great American family” and congratulated them, saying, “Great going.”

He told them: “You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.”

He says there is “no higher honor and no greater privilege” than being a U.S. citizen.

The five new U.S. citizens hailed from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana.

By —

Associated Press

