WATCH: Sanders won’t vote for new bipartisan USMCA trade agreement

Democratic senators are demonstrating divergent views on free trade, with Vermont’s Bernie Sanders vowing to vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar promising to support it.

Though Sanders says it would make “modest” improvements in the economy, he says nowhere in the agreement do the words “climate change” appear. What’s more, the Democratic Socialist says, it’s “not going to stop corporations from moving to Mexico” to take advantage of cheaper labor.

However, Klobuchar says the agreement includes improved environmental and labor standards, and a better agreement for the U.S. on pharmaceutical sales.

Klobuchar says the agreement can “encourage work made in America.”

