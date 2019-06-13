WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks about leaving the White House

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, where she has spent more than two years as the president’s press secretary and one of his closest aides. After President Donald Trump announced her departure on Twitter, he gave her the podium at an event on inmates returning to the workforce. Sanders called her time as Trump’s chief spokesperson “the honor of a lifetime” and said she will “continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda.”

Sanders will leave at the end of June to return to her home state of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, is a former governor of the state — and Trump said Thursday he hoped she’d run for the job, too.

Sanders took over as press secretary in 2017, after the resignation of Sean Spicer. Before that, she worked on the White House communications staff and as a key member of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Her full comments are below.

Thank you. Thank you so much. I’ll try not to get emotional because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes right?

This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these two and a half years, and it’s truly been something I will treasure forever. It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I’ve loved every minute even the hard minutes I have loved it. I love the president. I love the team that I’ve had the opportunity to work for. The president is surrounded by some of the most incredible and most talented people you could ever imagine. And it’s truly the most special experience.

The only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I’m a mom. I have three amazing kids, and I’m going to spend a little more time with them. And in the meantime, I’m going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda. And I know he’s going to have an incredible six more years and get a whole lot more done like what we’re here to celebrate today. And I don’t want to take away from that, so I certainly want to get back to the tremendous thing that the people behind me have done. And thank you so much Mr. President. It’s truly an honor