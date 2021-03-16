WATCH: Schumer holds briefing on southern border immigration, Cuomo

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will push for comprehensive immigration reform to get through Congress.

“The House hasn’t sent us the comprehensive bill yet,” said Schumer.

“We want to get to as much as we can to make immigrants welcome in America, to make sure that America integrates immigrants into our system of government, and we’ll keep fighting to get as bold and strong a bill as we can.”

This comes as the Biden administration is faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border.

The increasing number of migrants attempting to cross the border, which is at the highest level since 2019 but is on pace to rise to hit a 20-year peak, has become an early test for President Joe Biden as he seeks to break from his immediate predecessor, President Donald Trump, who waged a broad effort to significantly curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

Republicans in Congress have claimed that Biden’s support for immigration legislation and decision to allow people to make legal asylum claims has become a magnet for migrants, but Mayorkas noted that there have been surges in the past, even under Trump.

Some progressive Democrats and others, meanwhile, have assailed the Biden administration for holding migrant children in U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facilities longer than the allowed 72 hours as it struggles to find space in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of children crossing by themselves rose 60 percent from January to more than 9,400 in February, the most recent statistics available. The overall increase is blamed on a number of factors, including the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic in Central America and two recent hurricanes in the region.

U.S. officials have also conceded that smugglers have likely encouraged people to try to cross under the new administration.

Schumer also faced questions on his call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid sexual harassment claims.

A number of women have accused Cuomo of workplace harassment. Some have said Cuomo demeaned them with pet nicknames or objectifying remarks about their appearance, subjected them to unwanted kisses and touches or asked them about their sex lives.

Cuomo also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year.