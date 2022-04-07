WATCH: Judge Jackson ‘navigated the double jeopardy of racism and sexism’ to ‘stand in the glory of this moment’ says Warnock’s

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., spoke in support of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation vote on April 7. He said he was “beyond thrilled” to vote for her confirmation.

“I know what it has taken for Judge Jackson to get to this moment, and nobody’s going to steal my joy. Yes I’m a senator, I’m a pastor. But beyond all of that, I’m the father of a young Black girl. I know how much it means for Judge Jackson to have navigated the double jeopardy of racism and sexism to now stand in the glory of this moment, in all of her excellence,” Warnock said.

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman on the high court.