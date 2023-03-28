WATCH: Senate chaplain prays for lawmaker action after Nashville shooting

Senate Chaplain Barry Black prayed for legislative action on gun violence Tuesday morning, a day after three children and three adults were shot and killed at a Christian school in Nashville.

The shooter was identified as a 28-year-old former student of the school.

Through his prayer, Black urged legislators to “move beyond thoughts and prayers.”

During his prayer, Black said, “Remind our lawmakers of the words of the British statesman Edmund Burke: All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.”

“Lord, deliver our senators from the paralysis of analysis that waits for the miraculous. Use them to battle the demonic forces that seek to engulf us.”

Since 1789, all sessions of the Senate have opened with a prayer, according to the office of the Senate Chaplain. The Chaplain is non-partisan, non-political and non-sectarian.

Black, a retired Navy rear admiral, was elected Senate Chaplain in 2003 after having served in the Navy for 27 years, ending his career as Chief of Navy Chaplains, according to his Senate biography.