By —

Associated Press

WATCH: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem paints dark picture of U.S. under Dem leaders

Politics

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is echoing many of her fellow Republicans’ dark portrayal of America under Democratic leadership who have spoken at the Republican National Convention this week.

Watch Noem’s remarks in the player above.

But she’s doing so as she elevates her national profile with some talk of her running for president in 2024.

Noem on Wednesday night broadly cast cities governed by Democrats as “being overrun by violent mobs,” as many have before her on the two previous nights of the convention.

Noem has crept into the national conservative discussion by appearing regularly on Fox News in the past year after installing a satellite television link-up in her office in remote Pierre, South Dakota, and consulting often with former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Noem did not mention her praise of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, a position that won her praise from President Trump, as did her lifting of the ban on fireworks at Mount Rushmore where she appeared with Trump for an Independence Day weekend rally in July.

Studies have shown hydroxychloroquine isn’t effective against the virus and may even be harmful as a treatment for COVID-19.

