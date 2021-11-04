WATCH: Speaker Pelosi says Tuesday’s election ‘was not a good night’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of accepting responsibility for the Democrats’ disappointing election results on Tuesday night, saying “it would have been better” had the party been able to pass President Joe Biden’s agenda through Congress.

Speaking to reporters Thursday from the Capitol, Pelosi said election night “was not a good night” for Democrats.

But asked if she believed her party was penalized for not passing Biden’s infrastructure bill or spending plan, Pelosi responded by saying she hadn’t seen enough data to make a judgement.

Still she said, “without saying what impact it had, it’s always a positive message to have results that are understood by the public.”

Tuesday’s election results stripped Democrats of a governorship in Virginia when a political newcomer delivered a stunning upset. Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in the state in a dozen years.

In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state, but the too close for comfort race sent flashing warning signs to the party that their grip on power could be in peril.

The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities

Asked if those votes could come this week, Pelosi was coy, saying only, “I’ll let you know as soon as I wish to.”