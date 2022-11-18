WATCH: The Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C. to kickoff holiday season

A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington.

“This year, we’re honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains,” said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, James Kaufman. “We’ll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs handy and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities.”

The tree arrived on Friday morning after making a journey from North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Nation’s capital.

The National Forests in North Carolina was responsible for the transport and regard “Ruby” as a special tree that is part of a program to restore red spruces to the Appalachian forests.

“We’ve collected cones from Ruby and other trees like her so that we can plant thousands and thousands of more red spruce in the southern Appalachian Mountains,” said Forest Supervisor for the National Forests in North Carolina, James Melonas. “Ruby’s journey does not end here at the Capitol. We’re going to be able to take the wood from Ruby, bring it back to western North Carolina, to local instrument makers who will be making guitars and banjos from the wood, and we’ll be donating them to communities in western North Carolina.”