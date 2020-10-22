What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump, Biden blame each other’s parties for no new virus relief

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are blaming each other and each other’s political parties for the failure to provide a new round of coronavirus aid relief.

Trump blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even as Pelosi continues to negotiate a deal with Trump’s emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn’t want to do anything that would help him.

Biden asked Trump why he isn’t talking to his “Republican friends” about a deal.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s Republican leader, has told his fellow Republicans that he warned the White House against striking a trillion-dollar relief deal with Pelosi before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden raised his voice as he reminded viewers of Thursday’s presidential debate that the Democratic-controlled House passed a relief bill months ago. It was ignored by the GOP-led Senate.

