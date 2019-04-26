What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump optimistic about new trade deal with Japan

President Donald Trump is expressing confidence that a new trade deal can be worked out with Japan.

Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for meetings at the White House on Friday.

The president says he believes a deal can be struck “quickly,” perhaps even in time to be signed during his visit to Japan next month for the installation of its new emperor.

Trump also says he hopes to attend a sumo wrestling match while in Japan.

Abe and his wife are set to join Trump and Melania Trump for dinner Friday in honor of the first lady’s birthday.

And the president and prime minister are planning to play a round of golf Saturday.

