WATCH: Trump says he’s ‘very surprised’ Don Jr. has been subpoenaed

President Donald Trump says he’s “very surprised” that the Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed his eldest son.

Trump spoke Thursday after the Associated Press and other news outlets reported the panel is calling in Donald Trump Jr. to answer questions about his 2017 testimony to the panel as part of its probe into Russian election interference.

Trump called his son a “very good person,” adding that the “last thing he needs is Washington DC.” Trump also said he had already testified for a “massive amount of time.”

The committee has been investigating Russian election interference and Trump’s ties to Russia for the last two years. It has renewed interest in talking to President Donald Trump’s eldest son after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified earlier this year.

Cohen told a House committee in February that he had briefed Trump Jr. approximately 10 times about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 he was only “peripherally aware” of the proposal.

The president also said he would leave the issue of whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify up to Attorney General William Barr.

Trump last week said that it was Barr’s call, but later declared on Twitter that Mueller should not testify