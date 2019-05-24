WATCH: Trump tweeted a misleading video of Nancy Pelosi. Here’s the real thing

President Donald Trump used Twitter on Thursday to spread an edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the latest development in an ongoing fight between the president and the California Democrat.

In a tweet that Trump labeled “PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE,” the president shared a clip from the Fox Business Network show “Lou Dobbs Tonight” in which moments from Pelosi’s weekly news conference on Thursday had been manipulated. In the edited video, Pelosi’s normal pauses and stutters have been edited together to make her appear to stumble over words like “custody” and “border.” In one section (around 12:43), the doctored video repeats a moment three extra times when Pelosi says the words “there are three things.”

What did Nancy Pelosi actually say? In the video above, watch Pelosi’s full news conference, juxtaposed against the edited version (in the box in the lower right corner) shared by President Donald Trump. The full video is more than 20 minutes, while the short clip is less than two minutes.

It’s the second time this week a manipulated video of Pelosi has been shared widely on social media. A different video of the House Speaker at a Wednesday event, slowed down to make it seem as though she was slurring her words, spread quickly Thursday on Twitter, including through a tweet by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that was later deleted.

Trump’s tweet comes at the end of an acrimonious week between the House speaker and the president. In her news conference, Pelosi questioned Trump’s fitness for office and appealed to his family and staff to “have an intervention” with the president “for the good of the country.”

House Democrats have increasingly debated whether to begin impeachment proceedings into the president in the aftermath of the release of the redacted Mueller report and several instances in which his administration has blocked congressional requests for information or testimony. On Wednesday, Pelosi stopped short of calling for impeachment, but did say that Democrats “believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Angered by the continued inquiries, Trump has refused to discuss or work on bipartisan issues unless Democrats cease talk of impeachments and other ongoing investigations, including those into the Mueller report and the president’s businesses. Democrats said the president walked out of a White House meeting on Wednesday in which they planned to work on an infrastructure plan.

On Thursday, Trump hit back at Pelosi by calling her “crazy Nancy.”

“I have been watching her, and I have been watching her for a long period of time,” Trump said. “She’s not the same person. She’s lost it.”

Trump has previously tweeted manipulated videos, including an edited video in which he wrestles a man with a CNN logo over his face and a parody video of Joe Biden in which a cartoon of the former vice president sniffs his own hair, among other videos that removed context to inflame viewers.

Pelosi also took to Twitter Friday, writing to followers, “Don’t take the bait.”