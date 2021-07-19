WATCH: U.S. officials indict 4 Chinese nationals for state-sponsored hacking

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged four Chinese nationals with a global campaign of computer intrusion.

The indictment alleges that three of the defendants were officers in a Chinese state security agency, which is an arm of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

“This case is about a cyber hacking and economic espionage campaign led by the government of China,” said Randy Grossman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.